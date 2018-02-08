  • Associate Sponsor
Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it

By: AP | New Delhi | Published: February 8, 2018 11:56 am
Michelle Carr from California bought a bag of store-brand romaine lettuce at a supermarket to make her salad. However, after a couple of bites, she saw a 3-inch lizard, in her bowl. A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.

After vomiting and getting over her shock, Michelle Carr, a nurse from Kittery, said she feared she could have ingested harmful bacteria. A biologist friend believes she found a blue-bellied lizard from California. Carr said she bought a bag of store-brand romaine lettuce at a supermarket in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Jan. 26. The lettuce was distributed by a California company. A supermarket spokeswoman said it notified the supplier.

Check the pictures here.

Carr also called the state Health Department. A spokesman said because the lettuce was packaged and shipped from another state, any investigation would be conducted by the Food and Drug Administration.

