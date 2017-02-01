Yikes! US woman gets pet snake stuck in large ear piercing!

The traumatised girl had to be taken to the emergency room to get the snake out. (Source: Ashley Glawe/Facebook) The traumatised girl had to be taken to the emergency room to get the snake out. (Source: Ashley Glawe/Facebook)

Of all the places for your pet to get stuck, your earlobe would be the last place you’d expect. But then, they do say that reality is stranger than fiction, and in the case of Oregon, US-based Ashley Glawe this is exactly what happened. Proud owner of a ball python she calls Bart, Glawe was apparently holding her pet snake when it decided to slither through the large gauged earlobe.

Unfortunately, the unsuspecting yet adventurous snake had miscalculated its girth, and ended up getting stuck in the hole.

A traumatised Glawe had to be taken to the emergency room to get Bart out, but not before she took a couple of selfies of herself and Bart and uploaded it on her Facebook page. The bizarre picture of of Glawe at the ER was an instant hit on social media. At the time of writing, the picture and post had been shared more than 30,000 times with a couple of hundred comments.

She wrote: “CURRENT SITUATION… I was holding my #SNAKE and his #DUMB ASS saw a hole, which just so happened to be my fuckin #EARLOBE, and thought that it would be a bright idea to #ATTEMPT to make it through… It all happened SO fast that before I even knew what was going on it was already too late… Now, #BelieveItOrNot I’m sitting here in the #EmergencyRoom with #BART #STUCK in my fucking #EAR #JustMyFuckinLuck #OhShit #SnakeStuckInEar #SnakeStuckInEarlobe #GaugedEars #SnakesLikeGaugedEars”.

Glawe later shared another picture of herself with Bart.



If you’re wondering what happened next, well rest easy as both Glawe and Bart are safe and healthy. Going by the comments on the posts, “They lubed him (Bart) up, numbed my ear, stretched it out a little more, and pulled him back through..”

In case you’re wondering how could Bart the ball python have fit into the earlobe, take a look at Glawe sans Bart.



