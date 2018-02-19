Woman decides to divorce husband of 40 days over a shawarma

Wrapped in trouble, it took just a roll of shawarma to split this couple of 40 days. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) Wrapped in trouble, it took just a roll of shawarma to split this couple of 40 days. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

It is common for couples to fight with each other and the reasons for it might vary. However, an Arab woman has set a precedent of sorts after she decided to divorce her husband over a shawarma wrap. Yes, you read that right! The Khaleej Times quotes a report from Masrawy that states that an Egyptian woman has decided to divorce her husband after he refused to buy her a shawarma.

The couple, who reportedly had an arranged marriage, had been married for 40 days and it took a single outing for the wife to understand her husband’s miserly ways. “We had a traditional arranged marriage, I only knew him for two months before the wedding and never noticed how stingy he was,” the woman was quoted to have said. “During the first week of our marriage, he told me that he hates going out anywhere because that would be a waste of money,” she added.

During the course of the 40 days, the woman apparently asked her husband to take her out somewhere. It was during this outing that she asked him to buy a shawarma wrap and he refused. The man apparently reasoned that he had bought her juice and would not buy anything else. According to the report, on being forced, the husband even accused her of exploiting his wealth. The woman reportedly returned to her family and filed for divorce immediately after this. The case is now in an Egyptian court and is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks.

