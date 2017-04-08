Whoa! Turtle with two heads and six legs discovered in China

Strange, indeed! (Source: CG TN/Facebook) Strange, indeed! (Source: CG TN/Facebook)

This world is full of bizarre and uncanny creatures. While many of them have already been discovered, zillion others are yet to be stumbled upon by humans.

Such a peculiar creature has been recently spotted in a Chinese pet store. The “mutant” turtle with two heads and six legs was found in a fish and flower shop located in the Shanxi Province of China. Wong — the owner of the store –was the first to spot it upon returning from a wholesale market after buying a box of Brazilian turtles.

Wong, while making the purchase, bought the mutant turtle unknowingly that has got a lot of people glued to it because of its two heads and six legs. The creature that is believed to be two to three months old moves and eats just like the other turtles, and all six of its legs move and eyes blink, according to Wong.

The researchers belonging to the Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Medicine and Life Sciences have reportedly told Chinese media that the abnormality in the turtle was ’caused by genetic mutation, just like a human.’

This odd turtle has become quite a crowd-puller. It has been drawing scores of locals to Wong’s shop who step into the store to catch a glimpse of the creature.

