Want a unique wedding? Now you can have one at a railway platform

Looking for a cool place to have a unique wedding in the upcoming wedding season? Well, if you are one of those who love quirky ideas then this is perfect for you. Move beyond fancy restaurants and destination weddings, have a platform wedding instead! Yes, the Indian Railways are planning to open its sprawling stretches to couples to host their wedding receptions.

According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, Western Railways is most likely planning to open its gates to public to host their reception ceremony at Surat and Navapur stations. A proposal has been sent to the ministry for approval. The quirky idea is a part of an initiative to boost the economy for the sector. The move comes after Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had ordered railway factions to come up with innovative plans to increase the profits.

“Surat station’s fourth platform has been picked by WR apart from others, like Navapur, one half of which falls in Maharshtra and the other in Gujarat,” the report adds. “Surat station is massive, and there are people there who would actually pay to have their wedding receptions or parties on platforms as well. We will propose platform no. 4 for the project as it has two-three booking offices, which is ideal for these kind of functions” the report quoted a senior railways official.

During the mad rush in peak wedding season, many often find it extremely cumbersome to get a venue on their preferred dates. The railways plans to cash in on this ever-rising demand and utilise the main season during December apart from June and September. The officer also explained that busy stations in metropolitan cities and stations, such as in Mumbai, have to be ruled out because they are always overcrowded. “But few trains pass through stations like Navapur, and hence there will be more than enough space for such events,” he added.

Whether it helps the railways from its incurred losses or not, it certainly would be a unique wedding theme!

