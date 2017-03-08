WATCH: This man gets his car pulled by two donkeys after the dealers fail to fix problem

In the video, the frustrated car owner says he bought the car for Rs 25 lakh, but his mistake was to not buy two donkeys along with the vehicle at the same time. (Source: ANI/YouTube) In the video, the frustrated car owner says he bought the car for Rs 25 lakh, but his mistake was to not buy two donkeys along with the vehicle at the same time. (Source: ANI/YouTube)

If your car is encountering frequent break-downs, other than panicking, you’d also do your best to get in touch with the car dealers to get the problem fixed. Well, that’s apparently what this man from Ludhiana tried doing too. But when he realised all his efforts to repair the car and get in touch with the dealers was going down the drain, he came up with an innovative idea to draw their attention towards his pleas.

According to ANI, a car owner in Ludhiana – fed up of his car’s daily breakdowns and the failure of the car manufacturing company to rectify the problem – decided to have two donkeys pull the car. The Skoda Octavia that he owned was recently dragged by two donkeys, on whose heads he attached the name of the car ‘Octavia’. The video of his fascinating and offbeat way of protest is now going viral on social media. Reportedly, he thought of this unique idea after his attempts to explain his problem to everyone from the dealer to zonal officers failed.

In the video, the frustrated car owner said that he bought the car for Rs 25 lakh but his mistake was to not buy two donkeys along with the vehicle at the same time.

Reportedly, it was only on March 19, 2015, that he had purchased the vehicle. Since then, he has dealt with “some or the other problem every day till date” driving the car. Reportedly, the explanations given by the company were so unreasonable that he decided to list all the reasons they gave so as to get back at the dealer with an effective response. The exhausted man said that although the papers say that all the parts of the car are covered under warranty, Skoda workers denied having it covered under warranty.

