WATCH: Pakistani man takes ‘pet’ lioness for a ride, halts traffic and leaves everyone baffled!

The man is a local pet dealer and is famously known as Saqlain Sher Wala in his neighbourhood. (Source: Yasir Khan/ Youtube The man is a local pet dealer and is famously known as Saqlain Sher Wala in his neighbourhood. (Source: Yasir Khan/ Youtube

Roaming around on the streets with your pet is not an unusual sight. In fact, many passersby may describe it as adorable. But one pet owner in Pakistan got arrested while he was travelling with his rather unusual pet in his vehicle and people certainly did not find it cute. Well, that’s what you can expect if your pet is a big cat — a lioness!

Yes, people were dumbstruck when they spotted a big lioness on the back of a pickup truck, enjoying the evening breeze and traffic. The unusual scene halted traffic on the streets of Karachi and people could not help but stop and film the scene that has now gone viral.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, the man, identified as Saqlain Javed, was going back home after getting his lioness vaccinated. He is a local pet dealer and is famously known as Saqlain Sher Wala in his neighbourhood.

Watch the video here

The video sparked complaints from many people who were witness to the bizarre ride, which led to Javed ‘s arrest. However, he was soon released on bail after he paid a fine of Pak Rs 20,000. According to Karachi police, he has a personal zoo licence, which allows him to keep wild animals at home. However, he is forbidden from bringing those lions onto the streets, public spaces or other crowded places.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd