Latest News
  • ‘Cows’ horns absorb radioactivity’: Malayali man’s hilarious ‘truths’ about cows go viral

‘Cows’ horns absorb radioactivity’: Malayali man’s hilarious ‘truths’ about cows go viral

From explaining how cow's horns can absorb radioactivity to how cow dung and urine can cure almost anything from — cancer to Ebola, the man, speaking Malayalam, makes some groundbreaking 'revelations'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 13, 2017 1:50 pm
cows, debates about cows, discussions about cows, holy cows in india, holy cows of india, india cows, viral videos on cows in india, indian express, indian express news, viral videos “If you place an FM radio in between the horns of a cow, you won’t hear the programme. Just a humming noise,” he goes on to say at one point. (Source: India Atheist/Facebook)
Related News

When Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma came up with the fascinating theory of how peacocks don’t mate and instead impregnate the peahens with their tears, you probably thought you have heard and seen it all. Little would you have known that somebody would give Sharma a tough competition in the department of producing bizarre theories about animals. So much so, that in a parallel world where animals can speak, they have probably taken offense already. A man, speaking Malayalam and talking about the various benefits, some of which life-saving, of cow urine and cow dung is going viral on Facebook.

He begins by saying that these are truths he has understood and requires further research. From explaining how cow’s horns can absorb radioactivity to how cow dung and urine can cure almost anything from — cancer to Ebola, he makes some groundbreaking ‘revelations’. “If you place an FM radio in between the horns of a cow, you won’t hear the programme. Just a humming noise,” he even goes on to say at one point.

Then there is the unknown ingredient in cow urine.

And let’s not forget the cow dung, shall we.

For more ‘truths’ that you may not have known about the cow, watch the video here.

In case you haven’t heard of the Rajasthan High Court judge’s claims on why the peacock was chosen as our national animal, you can watch the video here. 

And long before the ‘Peacock Theory’, it was Vishwa Bandhu Gupta, a social activist, whose interesting claims about cloud computing in America that went viral. A video on YouTube shows him talking at length about how one can record highly-confidential information from the air using advanced technology.  Watch the video here. 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. D
    Dc
    Jul 13, 2017 at 2:47 pm
    Hinduism at its best. Why doesn't hindoos feed their children gaumootra instead of milk.?
    Reply
    1. P
      pachadlelamanus
      Jul 13, 2017 at 3:01 pm
      you must go with Pig for you and your family.
      Reply
      1. P
        pachadlelamanus
        Jul 13, 2017 at 3:02 pm
        You are definitely pig product
        Reply
      2. P
        Parth Garg
        Jul 13, 2017 at 2:39 pm
        The cows indeed are a special specie. The cumulative farting of cows the world over is a danger to the ozone layer stands scientifically proved.
        Reply
        1. A
          Anonymous
          Jul 13, 2017 at 2:38 pm
          Fools. A party of fools.
          Reply
          1. R
            Rahul
            Jul 13, 2017 at 2:18 pm
            Publish one article, if you dare, on why pork is haram! You will find an equal amount of 'scientific' explanations (many of which may also come in reply to this comment! But none of the so-called rationalists, liberals and seculars will do it...they value their heads above the neck, and would not risk attacks from peaceful' and 'secular' groups. Taslima Nasreen and Salman Rushdie are examples to learn from!
            Reply
            1. I
              Indian
              Jul 13, 2017 at 2:38 pm
              Pork is your God Vishnu. If you are a true Hindu, accept it. Why do you eat it? Though cow is not a god, it relegates god Vishnu behind due to BRAHMINS, RSS, AND BJP politics.
              Reply
              1. D
                Dc
                Jul 13, 2017 at 2:47 pm
                😂
              2. T
                Tushar
                Jul 13, 2017 at 2:48 pm
                Mr Rahulan vargeeya vadhi .sugalleda ninak ... Pork is aharam not because it's any holy animal.for.muslims .But Pig eats faeces that too in huge quan y ..and generally pig's eating habit and its body chemistry feed tape worms a lot .So tape worms are found Abundantly im their body ..Its not easy to destroy them through normL cooking .it needs boiling of hours .... Still its not destroyed completely ..That's the reason it was declared as not eatable
                Reply
              Best of Express
              Buzzing Now
              Top News
              Jul 13: Latest News