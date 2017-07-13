‘Cows’ horns absorb radioactivity’: Malayali man’s hilarious ‘truths’ about cows go viral

When Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma came up with the fascinating theory of how peacocks don’t mate and instead impregnate the peahens with their tears, you probably thought you have heard and seen it all. Little would you have known that somebody would give Sharma a tough competition in the department of producing bizarre theories about animals. So much so, that in a parallel world where animals can speak, they have probably taken offense already. A man, speaking Malayalam and talking about the various benefits, some of which life-saving, of cow urine and cow dung is going viral on Facebook.
He begins by saying that these are truths he has understood and requires further research. From explaining how cow’s horns can absorb radioactivity to how cow dung and urine can cure almost anything from — cancer to Ebola, he makes some groundbreaking ‘revelations’. “If you place an FM radio in between the horns of a cow, you won’t hear the programme. Just a humming noise,” he even goes on to say at one point.
Then there is the unknown ingredient in cow urine.
And let’s not forget the cow dung, shall we.
For more ‘truths’ that you may not have known about the cow, watch the video here.
In case you haven’t heard of the Rajasthan High Court judge’s claims on why the peacock was chosen as our national animal, you can watch the video here.
And long before the ‘Peacock Theory’, it was Vishwa Bandhu Gupta, a social activist, whose interesting claims about cloud computing in America that went viral. A video on YouTube shows him talking at length about how one can record highly-confidential information from the air using advanced technology. Watch the video here.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:47 pmHinduism at its best. Why doesn't hindoos feed their children gaumootra instead of milk.?Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 3:01 pmyou must go with Pig for you and your family.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 3:02 pmYou are definitely pig productReply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:39 pmThe cows indeed are a special specie. The cumulative farting of cows the world over is a danger to the ozone layer stands scientifically proved.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:38 pmFools. A party of fools.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:18 pmPublish one article, if you dare, on why pork is haram! You will find an equal amount of 'scientific' explanations (many of which may also come in reply to this comment! But none of the so-called rationalists, liberals and seculars will do it...they value their heads above the neck, and would not risk attacks from peaceful' and 'secular' groups. Taslima Nasreen and Salman Rushdie are examples to learn from!Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:38 pmPork is your God Vishnu. If you are a true Hindu, accept it. Why do you eat it? Though cow is not a god, it relegates god Vishnu behind due to BRAHMINS, RSS, AND BJP politics.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:47 pm😂
- Jul 13, 2017 at 2:48 pmMr Rahulan vargeeya vadhi .sugalleda ninak ... Pork is aharam not because it's any holy animal.for.muslims .But Pig eats faeces that too in huge quan y ..and generally pig's eating habit and its body chemistry feed tape worms a lot .So tape worms are found Abundantly im their body ..Its not easy to destroy them through normL cooking .it needs boiling of hours .... Still its not destroyed completely ..That's the reason it was declared as not eatableReply