WATCH: Hungry Australian pilot lands chopper outside McDonald’s for some takeaway

It’s one thing to get your food delivered on a moving train or pre-ordering your favourite snake on an aeroplane, but what if the pilot has sudden cravings? Well, a pilot did while flying a chopper and you won’t guess what he did. He took a detour and stopped by a McDonald’s outlet to satisfy his urgent hunger pangs!

The pilot landed the helicopter on the lawn next to a McDonald’s store in north-west Sydney, got out of the aircraft, got his snacks got back into the helicopter, and flew away. Yes, that simple, just like getting out a car, right?

The pilot even took a photo of his chopper in front of McDonald’s before flying away.

A witness shot the video and initially thought it was an emergency but later realised it was nothing but some intense food cravings — McNuggets, maybe?

“Oh, for real?” a man can be heard asking in the video footage. “I thought it was an emergency.”

According to 9 News Australia, concerned people sent the news outlet a video of the incident, and raised serious questions about violation of laws. However, Civil Aviation Safety Authority told New Zealand Herald that the landing was “not technically illegal.” They specified if the pilot had permission from the owner of the land, it was okay.

Reports have added that the video clip and the safety of the chopper’s landing and take-off are under investigation.

