IGIMS Patna asks about VIRGINITY, No. of WIVES in BIZARRE marital declaration form

Indian forms seem to be getting weirder day by day, and there seems to be little scope of improvement in any area. While filling a form for registration has always been quite dull and draggy, can you imagine it getting downright invasive and preposterous? In an obnoxious step, the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna, has asked their candidates “if they are virgins” in a marriage declaration form. Shocked?

The absurdity of the case doesn’t end there. The form, which is said to be applicable for hospital employees and freshly recruited doctors and nursing staffs, also asks employees the “number of wives” they have. Out of three such bizarre declarations, one reads as: “That I am bachelor/widower/virgin,” and another one goes, “That I am married and have more than one wife.”

Take a look at the form here.

“IGIMS follows AIIMS which in turn follows CCS rules. Form is according to prescribed rules,” Manish Mandal, Medical Superintendent at IGIMS told ANI.

When probed further, he said, “Virgin doesn’t have anything to do with virginity but marital status. If a person joins in&then dies who would be claimant?”

“Rules are made by the government and the Constitution. If they change the word, we will change it too,” Mandal added.

No sooner did this piece of information get out, social media has been buzzing with sarcastic jokes and angry reactions. Take a look at some tweets here.

Earlier too, IGIMS had been in news for all the wrong reasons. The university had allegedly refused to provide an ambulance to the parents of a child, who died battling cancer. After which, the father had to carry the dead body of his five-year-old son on his shoulder.

