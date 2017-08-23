VIDEO: This clip of an ‘animal with a human’s face in India’ is going viral

A mutant goat or clever photoshop? (Source: Samira Aissa/Facebook) A mutant goat or clever photoshop? (Source: Samira Aissa/Facebook)

If videos and photos doing the rounds of the Internet of late are to go by, then India is probably home to a very peculiar creature with the body of a goat or a calf and the face of a human! You heard us. A Facebook user Samira Aissa posted photos and a videos of a strange four-legged animal on August 16 claiming that the “strange creature has been discovered in India”. “The Animal, whose shape resembles that of a human being, terrifies a whole village and affole the canvas, (sic)” she wrote in the caption.

The video shows a man holding the animal throughout the clip. It’s face, some would say, resembles that of a human, with a long jawline and a huge nose. In the video, the animal’s tongue is seen sticking out and with elf-like ears, a likely disformation.

A quick look through the comments that the video generated will show that it has left a lot of people baffled and wondering what is this creature, after all. While some said it could be a malformed calf, others suggested it could be a ‘deerbra’, possibly hinting at a hybrid of a deer and a zebra. Others hinted at possibilities of how a cow and a goat must have mated or a dog and a goat must have mated to give birth to this creature. Some even hinted at well … bestiality.

This is Aissa’s Facebook post.

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Aissa to know more about the creature she claims to have seen in India and is awaiting her response.

