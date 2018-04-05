VIDEO: CCTV footage shows restaurant owner URINATING in rival’s soup; video goes viral

How low can you stoop when jealous? (Source: Sam Channel/YouTube) How low can you stoop when jealous? (Source: Sam Channel/YouTube)

Professional rivalry and competition are not unheard of. People do some weird things when jealous. But the question that arises is how far can one go or rather how low can one stoop? Well, according to a report in Shanghaiist, a restaurant owner, spurned by jealousy urinated in his competitor’s soup. Yes, you read that right! Owner of a Dongbei noodle shop in Haikou, the capital of China’s southernmost Hainan province, recently sensed that his beef stock had a rather unusual smell to it. Anticipating some foul play he installed a surveillance camera inside his restaurant. However, he probably did not expect to see what he did. The CCTV footage revealed that on March 28 morning, owner of another Dongbei restaurant next door approached a pot of beef soup, took off the lid, and then dropped something inside from a container.

After this, he pulls down his pants and urinates in the other pot. Eventually, it is revealed that he had added some excrement in the first pot as well. The local police, after investigation, said the man did what he did as he apparently was jealous of the success of the neighbouring restaurant. And urinating in the soup was his way of taking action. The entire act was caught on camera and well it did not make for a very pretty sight.

