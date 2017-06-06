VIDEO: Calf with ‘human-like’ features worshipped as Lord Vishnu’s avatar in Muzaffarnagar village

People have been showering the animal with garlands and currency offerings. (Source: Ruptly/Youtube) People have been showering the animal with garlands and currency offerings. (Source: Ruptly/Youtube)

The worshipping of animals is quite common in India, but this is not the usual kind of worship. In UP’s Muzaffarnagar, the body of a dead calf is being widely worshipped by locals who have hailed it as an incarnation of the Hindu god Lord Vishnu because of a body deformity which makes its face look like that of a human.

According to Patrika.com, the calf was born in an animal shelter in Pachenda village but died within an hour of being born on Friday (June 2). The deformed animal was then placed on display because of its peculiar features that include almost human-like mouth, ears and nose. Ever since, people have been flocking to pay their respects to the animal, though there may be a fair number of people coming in just out of curiousity.

People have also been showering the animal with garlands and currency offerings. According to media reports, the locals thought this was the promised incarnation of Lord Vishnu, called ‘Gokaran’, who is supposed to be born as a saviour when the amount of sinners and sin increase on planet earth.

Watch a video of people coming by and offering their prayers to the bizarre animal here. Be warned, the video is slightly disturbing.

“God has taken birth from the body of a local cow. We came here to seek his blessings. Religiously, it is an avatar of Vishnu. We believe it’s a similar character mentioned in Bhagavata Puran, a Hindu religious text,” said 50-year-old businessman who had come to see the calf, to Dailymail.

