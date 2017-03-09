Woman ‘deliberately’ bumps her car into a truck full of chickens because she is vegan

Is this a case of bigotry? (Source: File photo) Is this a case of bigotry? (Source: File photo)

The world has long been divided on the lines of food habits. At one end of the spectrum are the ones who have no qualms in having both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and on the other we have people strictly following a vegetarian diet. While religion does play a role in deciding one’s food habits, some people take a call out of their own judgement and their own individualistic way of looking at things. One such group of people united by certain values and food habits is that of vegans. And in a recent shocking incident of aggression and seeming dogmatism , a vegan woman from Georgia bumped her car into a truck carrying chickens.

As reported by India today, the woman after running her car into the truck fled the spot. The police was informed about the collision by the driver of the truck who also gave out a vague description of the accused lady to the officials. The police also found the license plate of the car – one that was driven by the lady later identified as Judith Armstrong – after it broke off following the mishap. The license plate lying on the spot helped the police track the lady down upon which she fessed up hitting the truck because she was a vegan.

The report also said that the lady didn’t come out of her home until the police presented a warrant. Armstrong, reportedly, during interrogation, apart from revealing that she escaped the scene thinking ‘what would happen to her license’, also told that she wasn’t driving in a drunken state but had taken a ‘couple of shots’ after reaching home.As reported, Armstrong has been charged with ‘hit-and-run, aggressive driving, driving under the influence, and obstruction’.

