What?! Delhi University boys are worshipping Disha Patani for this weird Valentine’s Day ritual to lose virginity

In India, it’s a known fact that girls and women do a lot of rituals and fasting for men, be it Shiv Ratri or Karwa Chauth. And Bollywood may have cheesily tried to fight misogyny by making our actors fast too, but do men in real life worship god for women? Well, they do, at least in Delhi.

Yes, male students of the Capital’s popular Hindu college celebrate Valentine’s Day with a bizarre ritual of worshiping an actor. But wait, this is no innocent fan worshipping a star, there is more to this unusual ritual. Every year the students pick one ‘hot’ female actor, worshipping her photograph to lose their virginity! Yes, you read it right.

There is even ‘The Virgin Tree’ on the campus, under which the prayers are offered. The tree is decorated with balloons and condoms, and the actor’s photo is hung on its branches. The actor chosen is popularly known as ‘Damdami Mai’. And this year the students of the hostel have voted for the bubbly Disha Patani as the ‘representative deity’. She also made her international debut opposite Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. “The second and third-year hostellers have chosen her. We picked her after having a meeting. Along with Disha, one name that was also considered was of Nargis Fakhri, but since most of the guys liked Disha, we have chosen her as our Damdami Mai,” Vaibhav Singh, a second-year student, and hosteller at Hindu College told Times of India.

Singh also explained the tradition and elaborated the rituals of the festival. “Damdami Mai is usually the actress who has been popular in that particular year, and who is also voted for by the most hostellers. Like always, we will have the puja on the morning of February 14. And a fresher will perform the puja as he will be the pandit for that day. As always, condoms will be used to decorate the Virgin Tree.”

All popular Bollywood divas have had the honour of being worshipped as the Damdami Mai, be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone. The students fervently believe that those who offer their prayers to Daddami Mai on V-Day, they ‘will find the one’ within six months, and lose their virginity within a year!

