Oops! Utah Bar association accidentally sends picture of topless woman to every lawyer in the state

All the lawyers in the state received a mail from the State Bar Council of woman's breast! The email with a subject line “2018 Spring Convention Walk-Ins Welcome! Learn How!” was sent along with the photo that horrified the lawyers.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 9, 2018 2:10 pm
utah state bar, utah bar association, bar association topless woman mail, utah bar topless woman email, bulk mail goof up, derogatory mail, viral news, funny news, odd news, indian express, The Utah State Bar later apologised and said they were investigating the matter. (Source: Thinkstock images)
Have you ever written a mail or a text, complaining about your boss and ended up accidentally sending it to them? If you have, then you would know how embarrassing things can get. But if you have been guilty of something like this then let us tell you, you are not alone. To make you feel a little better, you must read just what what happened in Utah. All the lawyers in the state received a mail from the State Bar Council with a photo of woman’s breast! Yes, a bulk mail sent out from the council’s official email id featured picture of a topless woman and every lawyer was horrified.

The email with a subject line “2018 Spring Convention Walk-Ins Welcome! Learn How!” was sent along with a photo promoting a March 8 to March 10 event. However, accompanying the promotion of Utah State Bar’s annual spring convention in St. George was this NSFW photo.

“We are horrified,” John Baldwin, executive director of the Bar, said in an email later to everyone. “We are investigating to discover how this occurred. Our goal is to find out what happened and ensure it never happens again,” FOX 13 reported.

Here’s a censored version of the emal:

They also later issued an apology on Twitter after many attorneys took to Twitter to share how baffled they were and some shared what happened after receiving the embarrassing mail.

“Opened up that email in the middle of the House gallery and freaked out! My intern sitting next to me was laughing so hard,” wrote one on Twitter.

