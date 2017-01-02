US woman gives birth to twin girls in two different years!

Time warp: When minutes become years! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Time warp: When minutes become years! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Well, sometimes, it seems history does repeat itself, and that too exactly a year later! In an otherwise rare case, an American woman in the US state of California gave birth to twin girls – a whole year apart! Well, technically in two different years, but by virtue of age, there would be an age gap of a whole year!

The delivery of the twins happened at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns in Kearny Mesa, San Diego. One girl, named Scarlett Annie, was born at 11.56pm on Saturday, said Laura Holloway, manager of marketing and communications for Sharp HealthCare. While the second, Virginia Rose, was born at 12 midnight yesterday, Holloway added.

Such a phenomenon is not new to San Diego, since a similar situation had occured just last year, when two babies were born in two different years. The kids were due to be delivered later in January, but were born early.

Jaelyn Valencia was born on 11.59pm on December 31 to Maribel Valencia and her husband Luis. After saying goodbye to 2015, the parents said hello to their new son Luis born at 12.02am on New Year’s day. The 3-minute delay gave elder sister Jaelyn a whole year’s headstart over Luis.

In the case of Scarlett and Virginia, the family is keeping away from the press and has denied interviews, though Holloway did identify the parents as Brittany and Brett, refusing to divulge the full name of the family.

