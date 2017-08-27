Only in Express
  • New car owner from Delhi posts ad requesting wishes; Twitterati happily oblige

New car owner from Delhi posts ad requesting wishes; Twitterati happily oblige

Delhi resident Bhawani Shankar was so happy with his new car that he shared the news via a newspaper advertisement, asking people to congratulate him on his new acquisition. Well, the good-natured readers of the ad, followed by Netizens, were more than happy to oblige.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 27, 2017 7:42 pm
weird news, delhi man new car ad, man new car newspaper ad, man new car congratulatory message ad, viral news, bizarre news, funny news, indian express Bhawani Shankar gave a newspaper ad along with his car number and phone number asking people to congratulate him.(Source: @aadiivaasii / Twitter)
Related News

Buying a new car is definitely a great moment to celebrate. Not only would you tell your family and friends, but might even share some photos on social media sporting your new acquisition. Such announcements are also followed by lots of good wishes pouring in from all corners. But what if all this adulation wasn’t enough, and you wanted more? Well, this Delhi-based man definitely did, and to ensure that he got the right amount of good wishes that his new car and he deserved, Bhawani Shankar posted a newspaper ad asking people for their wishes.

Shankar posted an advertisement in a newspaper, along with his phone number and even car registration number (probably for authenticity) to receive congratulatory messages. Quite unique, right? And if you thought such an ad would go by unnoticed without prompting any reaction, then you have another think coming.

Yes, people really took out time from their busy schedule and dropped him a message. Turns out, the online space is as much full of kind people as it is with trolls. Once a Twitter user posted a photo of her message to Shankar, along with the ad and his response, it triggered a chain, and inspired many others to do so as well.

A few users also added safety tips and reminded him to wear a seat belt and also warned him not to drink and drive.

But a few were also disappointed that ‘Bhawani Ji’ did not reply while other added a dash of sarcasm to the whole thing. Of course, a thank you would have been good, especially if you personally advertised asking people to congratulate yo, don’t you think?

It looks like that not only Twitter but Bhawani ji is also flooded with messages and has taken a sabbatical from WhatsApp, but people are not done. So, they have now started messaging him elsewhere.

indianexpress.com tried to get in touch with Shankar on the telephone number provided, but incoming calls to the number had been blocked.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 27: Latest News