China mall erects a Donald Trump-styled rooster statue; Twitterati in splits

This giant rooster statue resembling the US President-elect will now be the official mascot of a mall in China. (Source: AP, File Photo) This giant rooster statue resembling the US President-elect will now be the official mascot of a mall in China. (Source: AP, File Photo)

Donald J Trump, the US President-elect is all set to join office on January 20, 2017. And it seems China has already joined in the celebrations. A gigantic statue of a rooster has been erected in a shopping mall in downtown Taiyuan and, if you look closely (in fact, you don’t have to), you will see the statue has a hairstyle that closely resembles that of Trump’s.

Trump’s ‘famous’ hairstyle has been imitated and made fun of a lot — from dogs dressed up as Trump for Halloween to Garfield memes of Trump — his hair seemed to catch as much attention as his controversial remarks did.

According to a CNN report, not only does the statue sport his signature hairstyle, but his hand gestures as well. The giant rooster has been erected to celebrate the beginning of the year of the rooster, also celebrating the “year of Trump” as he joins office on January 20. The structure will now be the official mascot of the mall!

While the massive statue has already started to create a lot of frenzy among the general public, smaller replicas of the structure and other similar merchandise have hit the markets and are also available for purchase online, says a Telegraph report.

This is not the first time that the people of China stumbled upon something so similar to the Trump’s mannerisms and looks. The Twitter account of People’s Daily, China tweeted the picture of a pheasant with a hairstyle similar to that of Trump’s. The picture went viral on the Internet, leaving people in splits!

Meet the pheasant-elect: Bird sporting ‘Donald Trump’s hairstyle’ soars to internet fame in China http://t.co/qYUbMcDYmV pic.twitter.com/VTPlDcaBcp — People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) November 14, 2016

It seems Twitterati had a ball too, seeing China celebrating the rooster year. Sample some of the tweets here.

Follow the Chinese Calendar, not the polls! 2017 Year of the Rooster. You know he ain’t gonna die #AliceinChains #Election2016 #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/0rDRSqr8ij — Kevin Rutkowski (@KevinRutkowski) December 13, 2016

Glad that after the initial hiccup with Taiwan the Chinese are beginning to take #Trump seriously. #ThanksDonald http://t.co/h80aw6ipdd — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) December 28, 2016

@loisromano @maggieNYT

China is the only country, so far, with zero tolerance for

Trump…he’s more Peking Duck than rooster

perfectly mocked pic.twitter.com/c9bgHOiXgt — Linda (@GoldieAZ) January 3, 2017

Crispy Beijing Rooster-Skin. Trump is prepared for China… pic.twitter.com/xnTaOsaZgV — APeach (@PeachAnnett) January 2, 2017

China crows over loss of US soft power over “giant rooster statue with Trump’s hairstyle and tiny hand gestures” http://t.co/tneJo7qKsj — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) January 2, 2017

