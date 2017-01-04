Trending News

China mall erects a Donald Trump-styled rooster statue; Twitterati in splits

The giant rooster has been erected to celebrate the beginning of the year of the rooster in China which will also be the "year of Trump" because he will join office on January 20.

Donald J Trump, the US President-elect is all set to join office on January 20, 2017. And it seems China has already joined in the celebrations. A gigantic statue of a rooster has been erected in a shopping mall in downtown Taiyuan and, if you look closely (in fact, you don’t have to), you will see the statue has a hairstyle that closely resembles that of Trump’s.

Trump’s ‘famous’ hairstyle has been imitated and made fun of a lot — from dogs dressed up as Trump for Halloween to Garfield memes of Trump — his hair seemed to catch as much attention as his controversial remarks did.

According to a CNN report, not only does the statue sport his signature hairstyle, but his hand gestures as well. The giant rooster has been erected to celebrate the beginning of the year of the rooster, also celebrating the “year of Trump” as he joins office on January 20. The structure will now be the official mascot of the mall!

While the massive statue has already started to create a lot of frenzy among the general public, smaller replicas of the structure and other similar merchandise have hit the markets and are also available for purchase online, says a Telegraph report.

This is not the first time that the people of China stumbled upon something so similar to the Trump’s mannerisms and looks. The Twitter account of People’s Daily, China tweeted the picture of a pheasant with a hairstyle similar to that of Trump’s. The picture went viral on the Internet, leaving people in splits!

It seems Twitterati had a ball too, seeing China celebrating the rooster year. Sample some of the tweets here.

