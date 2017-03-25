Stealing for sweet tooth: Burglar named ‘Sugar’ accused of eating 250 sweets

His love for sweets has landed him in jail! (Representational Image/ Source: Thinkstock Images) His love for sweets has landed him in jail! (Representational Image/ Source: Thinkstock Images)

Burglars stealing cash and jewellery are quite common. But, have you ever heard of a man stealing desserts for the love of sweet treats? No, we are not joking. In an unusual case of burglary, a 51-year-old man has been arrested for stealing cash and a good amount of sweets.

Cops nabbed Yasuhiro Wakashima — an unemployed hailing from Wajima City, Ishikawa— in Tokyo. As per Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Wakashima broke into the office of a tax accountant in Musashino City, Tokyo last year and stole various items, including ice cream. The suspect then ate the ice cream before leaving the office.

Interestingly, Wakashima has earned the tag of ‘Sugar’ for his bizarre acts during the course of the investigation. Although the suspect has confessed about the burglary in Musashino City, he hasn’t admitted to having eaten the ice cream. “I don’t remember whether I ate the ice cream but there’s no doubt I did what you’re charging me with,” he said, according to a police report.

Wakashima would haphazardly search through refrigerators and other places for ice creams, puddings, chocolates, candies, and other sweets, according to cops. And, if he ever spotted any, he would gobble them all up, then and there. He has been accused of consuming about 250 stolen sweets and four bottles of carbonated soft drinks.

The police also believes that Wakashima is the man behind a series of burglary cases dating back to August of 2013. With the aid of security camera footage and other evidences, the police holds Wakashima responsible for as many as 40 similar cases of theft in Tokyo and Ishikawa Prefecture offices.

