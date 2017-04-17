3-month-old baby summoned by US Embassy in London for ‘terrorist interrogation’

Forget any espionage, little Harvey can barely sit by himself and of course hasn’t learnt to talk yet. (Source: Thinkstock images) Forget any espionage, little Harvey can barely sit by himself and of course hasn’t learnt to talk yet. (Source: Thinkstock images)

For all those filling out visa application forms, it’s a known fact that even the slightest or stupidest of errors could cost a lot. From being completely denied to a delay in travel plans and not to forget the gruelling interviews at the embassy. And as strict as rules are, even three-month-old babies are not spared. Yes, recently a little toddler was called in by the US Embassy in London after his granddad mistakenly described him as a terrorist.

According to a Daily Mail report, 62-year-old Paul Kenyon accidentally marked ‘yes’ on the form that asked, “Do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?” As a result, the tiny tot was summoned for an interview, and it did not matter much that the little one hasn’t learnt to sit on his own, forget talking!

The baby, Harvey, and his mom and grandfather had to make a 10-hour round-trip journey from their home so that officials could interview him.

Following the odd incident, little Harvey’s visa didn’t come in time and he and few of his family members had to fly to Orlando later. The mistake proved to be quite an expensive as they had to pay additional £3,000 to re-book the airline tickets.

His grandfather claimed that he had filled out all the details correctly and until they were summoned it did not strike he committed that mistake. “I couldn’t believe that they couldn’t see it was a genuine mistake and that a three-month-old baby would be no harm to anyone. Harvey was even summoned down for an interview to the US Embassy. I really couldn’t believe it. I went down with him and his mum and took him in for the interview, but he can’t even speak as he’s so young,” he told Daily Mail.

Kenyon was shocked that the embassy official did not realise that a little baby could be of any harm to anyone forget to engage in a terrorist activity. “If you are a terrorist – I suspect you’d not be ticking YES on the ESTA form anyway.”

Kenyon sarcastically also took a jibe at the embassy stuff and said, “I thought about taking him along in an orange jumpsuit, but thought better of it. They didn’t appear to have a sense of humour over it at all and couldn’t see the funny side.”

Describing that his grandson was “gold” he joked and said, “He’s obviously never engaged in genocide or espionage, but he has sabotaged quite a few nappies in his time though I didn’t tell them that at the US Embassy.”

On last check, there was no official comment from the US Embassy in London on the strange interview.

