This Gujarat temple is selling a Rs 1,900 ‘magical pen set’ for students to pass exams; with guarantee*

Is this a reality or a mere farce? (Source: File Photo) Is this a reality or a mere farce? (Source: File Photo)

Exams can be very distressful. And when it comes to board exams, things just escalate beyond reason. Moreover, anxiety takes a toll on not just the ones writing the exams but also their parents. So, to drive away all the fear and tension revolving around exams, a temple has come up with an ultimate solution, or has it?

As per a India Today report, Kashthabhanjan Temple located in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district has given out leaflets in Gujarati mentioning the way out of one’s distress that comes from the name of exams. The temple, reportedly, has a pen set on offer that can be no less than a panacea for students getting goosebumps from the fear of examinations. A Hanuman sevak by the name of Dushyant Bapuji claims in the leaflet that the pen has divine properties as it was obtained after performing a Hanuman Saraswati Yagya.

The report further says that the leaflet, which features the pens that have been highly priced at Rs 1,900, addresses the parents and tries to cash in on their sentiments. In the backdrop of their apprehensions, the handbill asks them questions like if they would like to see their children pass the exams, and are they worried that their wards might perform poorly. The handbill, reportedly, also assures to pay back the full amount if any particular student fails in his examination, and has kept certain prerequisites – a mobile number, exam receipt, a photocopy of hall ticket and copy of school/college ID – for buying the pen set.

Twitter users have even tweeted out the leaflet of the temple in Gujarati.

Divine intervention in board exams? Gujarat temple offers pen set to pass; full refund if student fails pic.twitter.com/OVSn1DG3S9 — Naira Connect (@nairaconnect) March 10, 2017

