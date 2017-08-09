China restaurant gave discount according to bra size

Took ‘less is more’ a tad bit too far? (Source: Abdurahman Warsame/Twitter) Took ‘less is more’ a tad bit too far? (Source: Abdurahman Warsame/Twitter)

If you were in China some time ago, chances are you might have come across a hoarding showing how a restaurant took the adage ‘the bigger, the better’ to a whole new level. Reportedly, Trendy Shrimp Restaurant garnered a lot of flak after offering discounts to women on the basis of … guess what … their bra size! You heard us! According to the Qianjiang Evening Post, the restaurant located at a mall in Hangzhou, took down the advertisement after people complained to the council about it.

The advertisement showed illustrations of women with varying breast sizes standing in their underwear with the slogan, “The whole city is looking for BREASTS” on top. Right beside the illustration, the hoarding listed the discount offers that were available to women. In short, the bigger one’s bust is, the more discount they could avail.

“The whole city is looking for BREASTS”. The restaurant listed discounts for women depending on their cup size” #OnlyInChina pic.twitter.com/BLHn7EDjRD — Abdurahman Warsame (@abdu) August 7, 2017

According to a report by BBC, one of the complaints against the posters were that it was “discriminatory against women” and “vulgar advertising”. No surprises there! The posters first garnered attention on August 1 and have been removed ever since. But the general manager at Trendy Shrimp, Lan Shenggang, is far from apologetic and defended the strategy they used to attract people. “Once the promotion started, customer numbers rose by about 20 per cent,” and “some of the girls we met were very proud – they had nothing to hide”, he told BBC.

He went on to say that women wouldn’t have to deal with the male staff members and thus go through an embarrassing process. They could instead claim the discount from waitresses.

Well, as convenient as the manager apparently makes it sound like, what are your thoughts on walking into a public space and asking for discounts according to your bust size? Let us know in the comments section below.

