LOL! Pakistan consulate in Dubai just extended this passport’s validity till February 31

A photo of a Pakistani passport is being widely circulated on social media for something very unusual. Not that the passport is fake or anyone has any questions of its validity, but because it seems the the country’s consulate in Dubai just invented a calendar just for themselves – or this one passport to be specific.

The passport, which was given for extension to the Pakistani consulate in Dubai, shows that the extension was given on January 31, and the well-meaning officer obviously wanted to extend the validity by a month, but in doing so, fell prey to one of the oldest errors in the world – how many days does February have.

The stamp reads that the “Passport has been extended for travel to Pakistan only”, and as much as we’d like to believe that US President’s concept of alternative facts could have been at play here, that does seem highly unlikely. The dates have been filled up by hand, and though in a conversation such mistakes can and do seep in, the fact that it has happened on such an important official document has Twitterati in splits.

A photo of the passport with the stamp error has taken the social media space by storm, with people widely sharing it across platforms. Few users were found sharing the photo by taking a jibe at the neighbouring country saying when it can’t manage a few dates from a calendar how do they expect to manage Kashmir.

Though the authenticity of the picture could not be verified, Pakistan media, The Samma TV also reported about the photo.

Here’s how people have been reacting to the unusual photo.

Pakistan renew a passport and the date is 31 Feb o my god so stupid pakistan employee ….. pic.twitter.com/m1AKv9Y8yv — Naren Singh (@narensingh05) February 12, 2017

Pakistan is only country in the world that has 31 days in Feb 😀

Aur inhe Kashmir chahiye 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ler6Pn0qTr — Gini Khan (@giniromet) February 12, 2017

