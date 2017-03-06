VIDEO: This Indian buffalo costs a whopping Rs 9.5 crore; outshines many luxury cars

This buffalo costs more than many BMW cars. (Source: History TV18/Youtube) This buffalo costs more than many BMW cars. (Source: History TV18/Youtube)

We all have heard about luxury cars and swanky apartments worth crores of rupees. But has anyone ever heard about an animal which costs as much as any of these prized possessions, or perhaps even more? As bizarre as it may sound, one such animal reportedly carries a massive price tag of Rs 9.25 crore. Yuvraj – a buffalo – has created a stir among many people because of its outlandish price. Because of this very nature, people from far and wide came just to see him in the Gramodaya Mela of Chitrakoot, located on the border of UP and MP.

ALSO READ| What?! Woman on funeral pyre turns out to be alive; was declared ‘dead’

The proud owner of Yuvraj, Karamveer Singh who hails from Kurukshetra (Harayana) takes extremely good care of the animal by providing him with a rich diet. The daily diet of the 11.5ft wide and 5.8ft tall buffalo includes a whopping 20 litres milk, 10kg fruits with special emphasis on apple and turnip, and 5kg of green fodder and dry straw. Not just that, the animal is also made to cover a distance of 5km everyday. As reported by Times of India, Singh – who considers the animal a part of his family – shells out an impressive amount of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 on a daily basis in the name of Yuvraj in an effort to keep him fit.

ALSO READ| News channel gets slammed for calling Varanasi ‘City of the Dead’ in video series teaser

A Youtube video posted by History TV18 sheds light on the hyper-expensive nature of this animal. According to the video, Yuvraj’s semen – one unit of which gets converted into 500 doses – is in huge demand among the breeders who are willing to dish out extravagant prices for it. Speaking to the English language daily, Singh says that although he earns around Rs 50 lakh from the animal annually, he spends a lot on Yuvraj to keep him healthy as well.

Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd