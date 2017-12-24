This spirited couple had 60 pounds of marijuana as Christmas gifts

This elderly couple’s Christmas bash plans will shock you. (Source: Twitter) This elderly couple’s Christmas bash plans will shock you. (Source: Twitter)

With Christmas here, pretty much everyone’s got plans with friends and family. Well, this elderly couple had one such high-spirited plan that law enforcement officers, alas, foiled. Turns out, Patrick and Barbara Jiron had bagfuls of marijuana that weighed a total of 60 pounds (around 27 kg), according to reports, which were meant to spread the ‘holiday cheer.’

The couple, from Northern California, told the police they were en route to Vermont, and that the marijuana was bought as Christmas presents. The marijuana was found in their truck as the police could smell the herb while conducting their regular security check as is the norm around the holidays.

As soon as they tweeted about the incident, Twitterati couldn’t hold back their hilarious self and in no time the news went viral on social media. As shocking as it may sound, a few teenagers also ‘asked Santa’ for a similar set of parents ‘in their next birth.’

I know who I want to adopt as my parents now ! pic.twitter.com/Arjiw5ZAwk — lisbeth west 📷 (@lisbethwest) December 23, 2017

Should have let Santa’s helpers go on their “Mary” way. Police shouldn’t flatter themselves by taking a pic with the trees 🌲 Should actually be focusing on the real crimes. #pettypolice — Amanda Brenz (@YanFromTheD) December 23, 2017

To think of how many people’s Christmas was jus ruined in Nebraska cuz of this 😂 — Nickiswrestling (@nickiswrestling) December 22, 2017

To think of how many people’s Christmas was jus ruined in Nebraska cuz of this 😂 — Nickiswrestling (@nickiswrestling) December 22, 2017

Even the dog looks ashamed to be part of that bust! — JLilpantz (@JLilpantz) December 23, 2017

Even the dog looks ashamed to be part of that bust! — JLilpantz (@JLilpantz) December 23, 2017

Very thoughtful. — Chris Chimenti (@critter158) December 22, 2017

Note to self: stay between the lines and don’t forget the signal next time you’re carrying 60 lbs. of marijuana. — John Schulman (@johnnysaxe) December 22, 2017

Give their presents back!! #thegrinchstolechristmasagain — jeremy williams (@jerparabellum) December 22, 2017

@yorknewstimes I want to meet these people, I’d like to sit down with a cup of coffee and explore their minds, 80+, and drug smuggling….wow. They must be pretty interesting. — Buzwick (@FurmanDerek) December 22, 2017

Wow and I only got my nephews a t-shirt and some green-as in money — Read (@BtweenthelinesK) December 20, 2017

What do you think of this couple’s Christmas gift? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd