This DU ‘Neem-beer tree’ in North Campus will quench your thirst and keep you in ‘high spirits’

If you are from Delhi University, chances are high you would have heard about the ‘Damdami tree’, also known as the Virgin tree. Apparently, single students offer ‘traditional prayers and worship’ to the tree located in the Hindu college, every year on Valentine’s Day. And it seems, the university doesn’t just have a solution for people looking to fall in love, but also have one for the ‘high-spirited’. Reportedly, there’s a neem tree in DU’s North Campus, that produces a white liquid from its sap, and it’s popular as ‘neem beer’ for obvious reasons! And, guess what, it’s free!

According to a report by Hindustan Times, tipplers in the campus have been heading to this particular neem tree ‘to stay high and hydrated’. Reportedly, the people queuing up in front of the tree prefer it over regular liquor and moreover, it comes free of cost. Apparently, Mahesh Prasad, the gardener of North Campus said the the liquid from the sap smells like toddy and tastes bitter. Since it’s ‘intoxicating’, it attracts students and workers from within the campus and beyond alike, he said.

The tree reportedly produces about 10 litres of sap every day, and is the only one among the 15 neem trees near the campus to be producing ‘beer’. In case you are planning to go looking for the tree, apparently chances are you won’t have a tough time. The tree’s “strong beer-like scent” and containers left around by people collecting the ‘neem beer’ would be enough directions to reportedly lead you the right way.

