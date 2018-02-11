Chinese man’s rectum fell off because he was sitting too long on the toilet

When shit happens while shitting! (Source: Youtube, Thinkstock) When shit happens while shitting! (Source: Youtube, Thinkstock)

Are you one of those who likes to utilise their loo-time for something else? Using the time to multitask, while doing your daily business?There are many around the world who like to read the newspaper and play games while pooping. And if you are one of them, then let us warn you that prolonged seating on a toilet may be quite harmful — like falling-off-of-your-rectum kind of harmful! Yes, according to local news reports, a Chinese man was recently rushed to the hospital at midnight after he noticed a mysterious ball-sized lump hanging from his anus.

Upon reaching the hospital, doctors examined and determined that the ‘hanging lump’ was nothing but his rectum. The organ had apparently become detached and fell off. Upon enquiry, it was found that the man was playing on his mobile phone while shitting and had spent a long time in that position. The doctors attending to him at The Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangdong, China, said the condition is called rectal prolapse, and could have been caused by the fact that the man had been sitting on the toilet for more than 30 minutes.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Dr Su Dan from the gastrointestinal surgery division at the hospital said that the “man was diagnosed with rectal prolapse, a condition that sees the last part of one’s intestines losing its attachment to the body and becoming visible from outside the body.”

What worsened the situation was that he had suffered from the painful condition as a child, but never took a treatment to cure it. “The patient has had rectal prolapse since he was four years old, but the bulge was able to retract in the past. But he did not have the condition treated, so the situation got worse,” said Dr Su.

CT scans revealed the ball-shaped bulging outside the patient’s anus had a diameter of 16 cm (6.3 inches).

We don’t know about you, but from now onwards the newspaper is going to be read OUTSIDE the bathroom…

