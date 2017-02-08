The man went 33 days without taking a shower, held an AMA on Reddit; details are gross!

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

A Reddit user was probably bored so he decided to inform the Internet that he didn’t bathe for 33 days when he was a hostler in Karnataka, people could ask him anything about it. What happened next is not for the faint-hearted, because a lot of details were asked and given — including what happened when he took shower on the 34th day. To top it all, the man used only two underpants that whole time for which he had an explanation!

“I went without a bath or shower from 11th november to 14th december. AMA! I also went through those 33 days with only two underpants. EDIT: This was in South coastal Karnataka,” he wrote.

The next question was the obvious “why?” This is wha t he had to say.

Well, I live in a hostel and am lazy.

you see, a bath for me is more like a chore here. Since the shower only spews cold water in an incredibly narrow coloumn, I have to fill bucket(s) of hot water from a faucet outside the room. I also tend to think “I might as well wash some clothes while I’m bathing” since I could save some laundry money while doing so. It seems like too much work.

How did I deal with BO? I soaped my pits every 3-4 days or so. Baking soda and hand sanitizer cat as excellent anti-BO agents. they can keep me BO-free for abou 6-7 hours. Couple that with deodourant, and was good to go fot the entire day.

This, added with constant proscrastination, availability of fresh clothes, deodourant and air conditioned environments, led to this.

The next obvious question was how did he manage with two underpants. This is probably the most gross explanation you’ll ever read.

Initially, I started out with 5 pairs of underwear, of which one got lost in transit, one was so tattered with holes, I was embarassed to hang it to dry in my room. one was worn out beyond use (the elastic has begun to show and not hold). So I was left with only two.

I usually wore a pair for a week- or until the stench had become owerpowering or the stains and moisture felt gross. Then I inverted it and wore it for another week.

He finally took a shower on the 34th day because he had gone home for vacation and his mom would have “disowned” him if he hadn’t done the needful. But what happened when he bathed after such a long gap? This!

When I went back home, my mom refused to speak to me until I had a haircut and showered. When I came out, my skin was a shade or two lighter. While scrubbing all over with a new pumice stone I had, I saw there was a layer of dirt in some parts which was millimeters thick.”

If you are curious for more question, you can read the AMA here.

