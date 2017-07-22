Bizarre ! This office had the WORST instruction for the cleaner after their toilet got clogged

“In case of emergencies, please wrap your stools in newspaper and leave on your desk. Brenda will come round with her trolley and collect them at 5.30pm,” (Source: Chris Shaw/ Twitter) “In case of emergencies, please wrap your stools in newspaper and leave on your desk. Brenda will come round with her trolley and collect them at 5.30pm,” (Source: Chris Shaw/ Twitter)

Clogged loos itself is quite a nightmare for any office, leaving scores of people in a fix. But what this office posted as a solution will make everyone squeamish.

A notice had been put up in the office toilet informing employees that it was blocked. It also urged them to go elsewhere to do their business. But what the notice advised later has led to a meltdown on Twitter. It asked one of the office staff to literally clean other’s shit, and we are not kidding.

The notice, which was put up in a London office, suggested in case if someone needed to poop then they must wrap it up in a newspaper and leave it on their desk and a poor “Brenda” will go and clean the mess! Yes, they actually picked out one poor woman to do the stinky odd job.

“Please do not use the toilets as there has been a blockage. The plumber will be here first thing tomorrow morning, so for the rest of the day please use the public toilets in the car park.” it read. Till here it was okay, but the next two instructions were outrageous! “In case of emergencies, please wrap your stools in newspaper and leave on your desk. Brenda will come round with her trolley and collect them at 5.30pm. Please note that any stools passed out of business hours are your own responsibility and must be disposed of at your own risk.”

You’ve got to feel for poor Brenda: “Hi Brenda, we’ve got a favour to ask you…” pic.twitter.com/PNHkDk6QWf — Chris Shaw (@ChrisShawEditor) July 21, 2017

Shaw also posted an update later:

Twitter user Chris Shaw received the photo of the notice from his friend James in London and couldn’t stop posting it online, and now it’s going viral and people are patiently waiting for an update. Many have sympathised with “Brenda” and are asking what on earth did she do wrong to invite such a response from the management. A few users have also urged her to resign at once! While Twitterati have not spotted Brenda yet, they are having their share of fun with this bizarre notice.

Brings a new meaning to putting stools on the tables when it’s time to finish work. — Oliver Thomas (@ulliverti) July 21, 2017

Brenda’s job title is Groom Of The Stool (n.b. employed by UK male monarchs until 1901) — june lewins (@joonloons) July 21, 2017

Now I know it’s 1st April. My calendar, watch, newspaper are all wrong. They me it’s 22nd July. No. It must be 1st April. Mustn’t it? — Chris Slade (@cjvs1954) July 22, 2017

I do wonder how Brenda’s day finished up — 🌹 b0rk 🌹 (@frnkgrms) July 21, 2017

Hopefully with a very thorough washing of hands. — Daniel Fawcett (@colderstates) July 21, 2017

I bet Brenda’s on a zero hours contact with piss poor wages. Don’t think i should have mentioned piss as that’s probably part of her job!! — Andy Keates (@a_keates) July 21, 2017

WTF has Brenda done that they make her do this? — Flyingmag (@1Flyingmag) July 21, 2017

Sorry Brenda I have diarrhoea, please find my Tupperware lunch box on my desk — Andy Rogers (@AndyR72) July 21, 2017

Brenda’s response as she approaches each desk ‘Not another one!!’ pic.twitter.com/4f5HfeN5oj — Naomi Millard (@funmumoffour) July 21, 2017

We had some shit jobs in my 47 years in the public service, but never as bad as Brenda. So glad i am retired. — whale watcher (@rwilko27) July 21, 2017

“Hi Brenda. Bought you a chocolate roll for your birthday! Left it on desk in blue wrapper. Or was it red one? Oh well you’ll work it out.” — Bob McCow (@BobMcCow) July 21, 2017

‘Please wrap your stools in newspaper and leave on your desk’ Is this how they do Secret Santa for Brenda? — The Leg of Christ (@Skinned_Swan) July 21, 2017

I DEMAND CONFIRMATION THAT IT IS A JOKE AND THERE IS NO BRENDA — Erica Buist (@ericabuist) July 21, 2017

Hope Brenda is getting hazard pay. — Rachael (@rachaelhxx) July 21, 2017

Brenda is the only hero in this sorry story! — natasha m (@nrem511) July 21, 2017

