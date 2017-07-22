Latest News
Bizarre ! This office had the WORST instruction for the cleaner after their toilet got clogged

A woman called Brenda has given a very unpleasant work and that has left everyone squeamish on Twitter. Trust us, if you thought you had the WORST job, there's no topping Brenda's job.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 22, 2017 10:22 pm
“In case of emergencies, please wrap your stools in newspaper and leave on your desk. Brenda will come round with her trolley and collect them at 5.30pm,” (Source: Chris Shaw/ Twitter)
Clogged loos itself is quite a nightmare for any office, leaving scores of people in a fix. But what this office posted as a solution will make everyone squeamish.

A notice had been put up in the office toilet informing employees that it was blocked. It also urged them to go elsewhere to do their business. But what the notice advised later has led to a meltdown on Twitter. It asked one of the office staff to literally clean other’s shit, and we are not kidding.

The notice, which was put up in a London office, suggested in case if someone needed to poop then they must wrap it up in a newspaper and leave it on their desk and a poor “Brenda” will go and clean the mess! Yes, they actually picked out one poor woman to do the stinky odd job.

“Please do not use the toilets as there has been a blockage. The plumber will be here first thing tomorrow morning, so for the rest of the day please use the public toilets in the car park.” it read. Till here it was okay, but the next two instructions were outrageous! “In case of emergencies, please wrap your stools in newspaper and leave on your desk. Brenda will come round with her trolley and collect them at 5.30pm. Please note that any stools passed out of business hours are your own responsibility and must be disposed of at your own risk.”

Shaw also posted an update later:

Twitter user Chris Shaw received the photo of the notice from his friend James in London and couldn’t stop posting it online, and now it’s going viral and people are patiently waiting for an update. Many have sympathised with “Brenda” and are asking what on earth did she do wrong to invite such a response from the management. A few users have also urged her to resign at once! While Twitterati have not spotted Brenda yet, they are having their share of fun with this bizarre notice.

