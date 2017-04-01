High on drugs, truck driver travels 3000 miles NON-STOP; gets license revoked

Stoned: From Seattle to Massachusetts. [Representational Image] (Source: Thinkstock Images) Stoned: From Seattle to Massachusetts. [Representational Image] (Source: Thinkstock Images)

While it’s quite normal for people to behave strangely when high on intoxicants, this act of a truck driver has taken oddity to an altogether new level.

Gary Robbins — a truck driver from Homer, Alaska — was arrested by the Massachusetts police recently as they believe he drove 3000 miles without a single break from Washington while in a state of intoxication. The truck driver was reportedly high on crystal methamphetamine, LSD, and cocaine, and also violated many motor vehicle rules during his long non-stop journey which finally ended with his arrest at Greenfield Road Circle K, Deerfield.

Robbins’ unusual behaviour led to his arrest when a person spotted him and called the police. The Recorder quotes Deerfield Police officer Adam Sokoloski as saying, “Circle K Employee noticed something was up, that wasn’t normal. He was running around the parking lot and was confrontational.”

The report also had the police official saying that the driver threw his credit cards into the truck’s fuel tank apart from locking himself out of the vehicle and ‘trying to climb into the cab’ via the space ‘between the cab and the trailer’. He also reportedly told that Robbins was ‘clearly a danger to himself and others’.

Meanwhile, Robbins’ driving license has been revoked, his truck has been confiscated and sent for inspection. He has also been asked to appear in court.

