Woman chops off husband’s penis for playing ‘too much’ golf!

The wife attacked her husband while he was fast asleep with a kitchen knife. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The wife attacked her husband while he was fast asleep with a kitchen knife. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned, and if she thinks she’s competing for time and attention with something like golf, well.., this man in South Korea definitely paid a high price. A woman reportedly chopped off her husband’s genitals as he spent “too much time golfing”.

Yes, the woman from Yeosu attacked her 50-year-old spouse with a kitchen knife in a fit of rage while he was asleep. And she did not stop there. She even took the severed part and flushed it down the drain! A neighbour found the man wincing in pain on the floor after hearing him crying in his flat. The bizarre incident shocked their neighbours, who claim that the couple had a “good relationship.

According to a report by the Mirror, UK, the wife complained that he never gave her any money to live and spent a lot of time out and playing golf. She also alleged that he had been violent against her.

The 54-year-old woman, identified as only “Mrs Kim” reportedly confessed her crime to the police, adding that her husband had ignored her. The man is reportedly in a hospital now and is “stable”.

According to Jeju Weekly, the police said that they would probe more about the motive behind the attack before issuing an arrest warrant. “Local sources said cops suspected the husband could have been attacked for cheating on Kim, but the had no evidence to back it up,” the report added.

This is not the only such incident of late, as recently a woman in Tamil Nadu cut off her husband’s genitals after a bad fight alleging that the man was having an extra marital affair. The woman even carried the severed part in her purse!

