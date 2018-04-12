Video: A SNAKE sneaks under children’s toys in Australia; and it’s CREEPY

The father spotted the snake at the window ceiling and then alerted authorities who then came and removed the snake from the young one’s room. (Source: Andrew’s SNAKE Removal/Facebook) The father spotted the snake at the window ceiling and then alerted authorities who then came and removed the snake from the young one’s room. (Source: Andrew’s SNAKE Removal/Facebook)

In yet another example of how reptiles in Australia can drop by to say hello at the most unlikeliest of places, a video of a snake coiled up inside a toddler’s toy pile is going viral. The clip was uploaded on a page called ‘Andrew’s Snake Removal’ on Facebook and shows how the venomous red bellied black snake was removed from the young girl’s room strewn with toys all over, in her house in Queensland’s Peak Crossing, in Australia.

According to the Facebook post that subsequently went viral, the little girl was luckily not in her room. Her father spotted the snake at the window ceiling and then alerted authorities, who then came and removed the snake from the young one’s room. The father shut the door and placed a towel right under the door to block the snake from escaping through the gap. Maree Doyle, the mother of the young girl, commented on the post about how ironical the situation was — because the snake was found inside her daughter’s ‘zoo’ of toy animals.

Watch the video here.

“A Red belly in a young girls bedroom curled up amongst the toys today at peak crossing.

Luckily the little girl wasn’t in the room at the time,obviously could of been a very dangerous situation had her dad not spotted the snake up on the window Ceil.

It was well hidden amongst the toys,the resident did the right thing after spotting the snake shutting the door & placing a towel at bottom of door to keep the snake contained until I got there.

Hard to say how long it had been in the house or the room for, was a bit of handful to get out as it kept wrapping it’s around things but hey I’ve learnt how to multi task pretty well doing snake catching lol.

All ended well luckily & he’s now relocated safely.”

