SHOCKING! Mom WRAPS BABY IN PLASTIC and COURIERS her to orphanage in China

A Chinese courier man was delivering a parcel to Fuzhou Children’s Welfare Institution when suddenly he heard the sound of a wailing baby. To his surprise, the sound came from the package he was carrying. Startled to see the parcel moving and making sound, the delivery guy quickly opened it — only to find a newborn baby wrapped in plastic!

The baby girl was apparently packed inside by her 24-year-old mother. According to a Beijing News report, the courier guy wanted to check the parcel when he first picked it up but was told not to open it by the mother. After finding the baby, the guy immediately called the police to do the needful.

A video of the incident was posted on Chinese social media platform, Weibo, and has since then gone viral, leading to a huge outcry online. The video shows a crowd gathered around the newborn as the delivery man waited for the authorities and ambulance to arrive. A man is seen dipping a cotton bud in bottled water and uses it to wipe the baby’s lips, as local temperatures were soaring.

The baby was sent to a local hospital for further care and investigation. The staff at the Jinan District Hospital confirmed to the South China Morning Post that they received a newborn girl that was found by the courier. He told the daily that the girl was a few days old and was in a sound condition.

The police tracked down the mother, who is from the country’s Sichuan province, and arrested her for abandoning her child. According to Chinese laws, people abandoning their children can be jailed for up to five years.

News of the incident irked social media users, and many said the “baby would be better off at an orphanage” instead of being returned to her mother.

