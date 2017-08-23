Get paid £28,000 to become an official ‘sex toy reviewer’

Think you fit the bill? Think you fit the bill?

If you thought jobs such as postmaster of the South Pole post office or a chocolate taster for a UK-based company are the most bizarre yet dream jobs that exist on the planet? Well, think again. A UK-based product website is looking for someone to review sex toys for them – full time! We assume you get exactly what that means!

Not only is it a formal position, it comes with it a reasonable pay package of £28,000 (around Rs2.2 lakh) as well as benefits such as off on birthdays, private healthcare, a discount discounted gym membership, and an annual staff retreat. The position, which is based out of London, though one could work remotely, describes the job, thus: “Have you ever dreamed of getting paid for testing sex toys? Leading online adult store LoveWoo wants to speak to you! Our diverse product range comprises of sex toys, lingerie, games, and much more, and you will be responsible for reviewing products assigned to you with honesty and care.”

The job description goes on to explain that the candidate would be required to test a variety of products, write detailed reviews, decide why a product is hot or not, and “Depending on assignment, produce video reviews (outside of the bedroom!)”

Think you fit the bill? You should be able to provide written and video samples of previous work, have excellent written and verbal communication skills, and have an open mind with a good sense of humour.

Applications for this rather unusual post can be sent till September 15, 2017.

And no, we’re really not kidding!

