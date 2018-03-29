Cab gets stuck on stairs; driver claims, ‘Uber app told him to take the route’

This is not the first time a car got stuck in these stairways. (Source: KRON4 News/ Twitter) This is not the first time a car got stuck in these stairways. (Source: KRON4 News/ Twitter)

It is true that technological advancements have made our life easier, but often some glitch in the code or app could end up causing us a LOT of grief. Something similar happened to an Uber driver in San Francisco when he followed the GPS blindly and tried to climb down some stairs, only to get stuck midway! Yes, he was driving down a pedestrian walkway outside a general store on Market Street. According to a report by SF Gate, the driver was looking for an exit in the parking lot at the Church and Market Safeway. He claimed that it was not his mistake entirely as the Uber navigation app suggested him to take the way.

The accident happened at around 1:30 pm in front of the Safeway at 2020 Market Street in Castro district when a white Toyota Camry got stuck on the steps. Seeing the vehicle there in a precarious position, the employees of the supermarket altered the police immediately. Luckily, the elderly driver and the two passengers inside the cab escaped unharmed, Business Insider reported.

The San Francisco Police Department said an investigation is on and it is not yet clear whether the driver will be cited.

Footnote, for students of SF skate history, this parking lot also home to the famous “Safeway curb.” pic.twitter.com/Jcncip5VOb — alexei oreskovic (@lexnfx) March 26, 2018

Update: Driver of the Uber stair car says he was using the Uber app, which he says directed him down the stairs. pic.twitter.com/Jsxu3GbUDh — alexei oreskovic (@lexnfx) March 26, 2018

However, miseries for the car did not end there. Before being removed from the steps it met with another tragedy. According to reports, when a tow truck attempted to remove the car using a cable to lower the car down, it snapped! According to passersby at the scene, the car ploughed into a public trash can.

More details from scene of #Uberstairs incident via @@KatieCanales1 – A tow truck was above the steps and used a wire to try to lower the car down the steps but the wire snapped and the car plowed into the green trash can. pic.twitter.com/Wtuh728kLm — alexei oreskovic (@lexnfx) March 26, 2018

However, this is not the first time a car ended up on the stairs of this parking lot. In 2014, another cab driver from Vina Cab mistook the same walkway for an auto exit and as a result, his car got stuck on these very stairs.

Yet another instance where common sense isn’t all that common 🙈 *sigh* — Mari (@Ms_Mari_Mari) March 26, 2018

Uber is trying to make their self-driving cars as good as human-driven. It turns out their new plan to get to parity is by just having regular Ubers get way worse. http://t.co/E5JdMSGyX8 — William Pietri (@williampietri) March 26, 2018

Let’s be fair, it’s not only Uber’s directions that have put drivers in a fix. We have seen other instances of people blindly following Google Maps and landing up in ditches and lakes.

