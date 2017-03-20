Jharkhand man gets rejected in about 40 interviews because he is Saddam Hussain

The engineer, who shares his name with the former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, who was executed in 2006, is now desperately searching for jobs. (Source: File Photo, Thinkstock Images) The engineer, who shares his name with the former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, who was executed in 2006, is now desperately searching for jobs. (Source: File Photo, Thinkstock Images)

Centuries ago when Shakespeare had asserted, “What’s in a name?”, little did he know that a name was just enough to stir up a storm. Ask Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn boy, for instance. People raged, actively took part in round table discussions and wrote long opinions on social media about how the baby boy shared his name with a ‘cruel, inconsiderate Mughal ruler.’ And now, it’s a marine engineer, who is giving Taimur company for being at the receiving end just because of his name and has been denied a job for about 40 times!

According to a Hindustan Times report, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, he was named Saddam Hussain by his grandfather who hoped that he’d grow into a ‘positive’ person. The engineer, who shares his name with the former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, who was executed in 2006, is now desperately searching for jobs. Reportedly, it has been two years that Hussein passed out of Tamil Nadu’s Noorul Islam University, but his name seems to have been a big hindrance in that case.

Apparently he ranks second in his 2014 batch but remains unemployed, after being rejected about 40 times that he gave interviews for multinational shipping companies. “People are scared to hire me,” the HT report quoted him as saying.

Although he has now reportedly changed his first name to Sajid, his troubles haven’t really ended. His university has refused to change his name on his certificates until he got his name on class X and XII exam certificates changed first. Hussain, who apparently thinks he is the “innocent victim of somebody else’s crimes” has even moved the Jharkhand high court to get the CBSE to change his name on his school exam certificates.

