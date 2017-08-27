Only in Express

Out of the fire, onto the BBQ: Rescued piglets served to UK firefighters

In an incident that is being hotly debated as being a 'fitting end' or 'plain wrong', a farmer sent over sausages to a bunch of firefighters who rescued the very pigs that the sausages were made from during a barn fire. They have since been at the receiving end of flak for this rather odd arrangement.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2017 4:54 pm
pigs saved then served as sausages, rescued pigs sausages sent to firefighters, firefighters save pigs eat sausage later, rachell rivers The pigs were saved from a barn fire, only to be served up as sausages to their rescuers. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
In what would seem to be one of the oddest twists in fate, young pigs that were saved from a farm fire in England by a bunch of firefighters from Pewsey in Wiltshire were then sent over as sausages in a gesture of appreciation by the owner. The arrangement, though, has left many queasy and both the farmer and the firefighters have been criticised.

The first incident of the piglets being saved from a fire in southwest England happened earlier this year, and they were just recenlty served to their rescuers as sausages by the farmer who wanted to thank the firefighters for their efforts. The 18 piglets and two sows were rescued after an electrical fault set hay on fire at a farm in Milton Lilbourne, 110km west of London, in February. At the time, Rivers had reportedly told the rescuers that she would give them the sausages.

Here’s a video report of the piglets being rescued.

 

And when the pigs were slaughtered, farmer Rachel Rivers said it was appropriate to give the firefighters some of the sausages to show her appreciation. “I’m sure vegetarians will hate this,” Rivers told the BBC, explaining that farming was her way of life. “I wanted to thank them. I promised them at the time I’d bring down some sausages for them, which they were all pleased about.”

 

A spokesman for the fire service said the sausages were “fantastic” and thanked Rivers for her generosity.

With Reuters inputs.

