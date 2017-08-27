Out of the fire, onto the BBQ: Rescued piglets served to UK firefighters

The pigs were saved from a barn fire, only to be served up as sausages to their rescuers. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The pigs were saved from a barn fire, only to be served up as sausages to their rescuers. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

In what would seem to be one of the oddest twists in fate, young pigs that were saved from a farm fire in England by a bunch of firefighters from Pewsey in Wiltshire were then sent over as sausages in a gesture of appreciation by the owner. The arrangement, though, has left many queasy and both the farmer and the firefighters have been criticised.

The first incident of the piglets being saved from a fire in southwest England happened earlier this year, and they were just recenlty served to their rescuers as sausages by the farmer who wanted to thank the firefighters for their efforts. The 18 piglets and two sows were rescued after an electrical fault set hay on fire at a farm in Milton Lilbourne, 110km west of London, in February. At the time, Rivers had reportedly told the rescuers that she would give them the sausages.

Here’s a video report of the piglets being rescued.

UPDATE: 18 piglets and 2 sows were rescued from the barn fire near Pewsey this morning which caught alight overnight. pic.twitter.com/HUVizn6KoP — BBC Wiltshire (@BBCWiltshire) February 21, 2017

And when the pigs were slaughtered, farmer Rachel Rivers said it was appropriate to give the firefighters some of the sausages to show her appreciation. “I’m sure vegetarians will hate this,” Rivers told the BBC, explaining that farming was her way of life. “I wanted to thank them. I promised them at the time I’d bring down some sausages for them, which they were all pleased about.”

The fire service saved these pigs bacon in February, now they’ve had them as sausages! pic.twitter.com/UyZmAYvMiz — BBC Wiltshire (@BBCWiltshire) August 23, 2017

A spokesman for the fire service said the sausages were “fantastic” and thanked Rivers for her generosity.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd