Really?! Goat chews notes worth Rs 66,000 kept in man’s pocket

In a bizarre incident that took place in Siluapur in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, a goat chewed notes worth Rs 66,000 from a man’s pocket. As unbelievable as it may sound, it’s true. Sarvesh Kumar Pal, who is a farmer in Siluapur, had kept 32 notes of Rs 2000 in his pocket for construction work. Pal wanted to build his house and he had to buy bricks for the same. However, when he took out the notes, he found them half chewed.

It has been reported that the man went to take a bath, when the goat caught sight of his trousers. Sniffing the notes kept inside, the goat chewed it all from his pocket. “By the time I could spot the goat eating notes from my trouser pocket, it was too late. Almost all the notes were chewed by the goat. Only one Rs 2000 note was left and that too was half chewed,” Pal told News18.

According to him, the goat has a habit of chewing paper. After the shocking incident, many villagers suggested him to hand over the goat to the police. However, Pal, reportedly declined and said that he loves the goat way too much.

“Some even suggested to take the goat to veterinarians and get some medicines to make the animal vomit and recover the lost money. Many asked me to sell the goat to a butcher as it has brought misfortune to us,” Sarvesh told TOI.

Rs 66,000 cash kept in a man's pocket chewed by his goat in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj; owner says he borrowed the money for building a house pic.twitter.com/V6m96SjiV9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2017

After the news update on Twitter, a lot of people had hilarious reactions to it. Read some of them here.

