Photo of a rat tied up and publicly shamed for ‘stealing rice’ in China goes viral

Public shaming an offender or culprit for their wrongdoings has been a practice in many nations for ages. From petty thefts to heinous crimes, many countries punish the accused publicly to set an example that the act must not be repeated. In fact, even in our childhood days, when the teacher made one stand before the entire class to narrate a wrongdoing, it was quite embarrassing.

But did you ever think such punishments could be given to animals too?

Well, two pictures showing a rodent tied up with a ‘shaming poster’ hung from its neck has gone viral. The images initially surfaced on Chinese social media platform, Weibo, where the rat was punished for stealing rice from a store! Yes, as a punishment the owner of the store who caught the thief, tied him up and hung posters to publicly humiliate it.

The uploader said that the photos were captured in Heyuan city in China’s Guangdong Province. Apart from being tied as a punishment, yellow notes were also hung around the rodent’s body, with one reading, “I am only capable of so much. Even if you beat me to death, I will never admit that I stole your rice,” the Metro, UK reported.

In the second picture, where a person is also seen taking a picture of the rat, the placard reads, “I swear I’ll never do it again!” The post shows the offender fastened to cartons and handle of the trolley.

The pictures have got mixed reaction from the people. While some found it to be funny and laughed at the nature of punishment, many people felt the act is extremely cruel and violates animal rights.

The owner of the shop where the rat was caught said to Daily Mail, “It was just a rat” and it was a “small incident”. The man also argued that the incident should not matter so much.

