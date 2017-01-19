Rajasthan man goes to withdraw Rs 3,500 from ATM, gets Rs 70,000 instead

In Rajasthan, an ATM dispensed Rs 70,000 when a man requested for Rs 3,500. A similar incident happened in Assam too. (Source: File Photo) In Rajasthan, an ATM dispensed Rs 70,000 when a man requested for Rs 3,500. A similar incident happened in Assam too. (Source: File Photo)

Although it’s been more than two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of higher value currency, people’s woes of lack of cash and no money in ATMs continue. And at a time when dried-up ATMs are more a norm than an oddity, a man in Rajasthan had his lucky stars shining down on him in full force.

According to an HT report, when Jitesh Diwakar, a resident of Tonk, made his visit to an ATM, the money vending machine decided to show its benevolent side and dispensed Rs 70,000 in place of the Rs 3,500 he had expected. Although Diwakar must have been happy to see the ATM not flashing a ‘no money’ warning when he swiped his card, little must he have expected the windfall coming his way.

Diwakar reportedly said he informed the local Bank of Baroda manager about the malfunctioning ATM spewing money. By the time that it was shut, the faulty ATM had apparently already dispensed Rs 6.76 lakh. According to an India Today report, it is being speculated that the ATM went haywire as a result of a mix-up in the money slots — Rs 2,000 notes must have been loaded in the slots where Rs 100 notes were supposed to be.

However, talking to HT, chief manager of the bank’s collectorate circle in Tonk, Harishankar Meena said Rs 2,000 notes cannot be technically loaded in the Rs 100 slot because the sensors won’t detect it. It seems Diwakar was the only person who reported the issue. The officials are now tracking the others who withdrew money from the ATM.

Another HT report claims that now an ATM in Jamunamukh, in central Assam dispensed four times the money that was sought. This led to a huge rush of people at the ATM, which the police eventually controlled.

