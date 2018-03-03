Cyprus mom makes a fortune selling breastmilk to men, bodybuilders

The 24-year-old woman has earned over Rs 4 lakh in last seven months! (Representational photo; Source: Thinkstock Images) The 24-year-old woman has earned over Rs 4 lakh in last seven months! (Representational photo; Source: Thinkstock Images)

Thanks to bodybuilders, this mother of two has been making thousands of Euros by selling her breastmilk. Yes, you read it right. When 24-year-old Rafaela Lamprou from Cyprus started running out of space to store the excess milk she produced after her second delivery, she initially started helping other moms. But soon, when she started being approached by men, especially fitness savvy people and bodybuilders, she decided to make the best of the offer to stash extra cash. And it’s not a small amount.

The hotel worker gave birth to her second child, Anjelo, seven months ago and produced around 2 litres of milk daily. After donating milk to other new mommies who struggled to feed their kids, she decided to reach out to others, and that’s when she was approached by men online. “I then started to get some enquiries from men. It started with men who were interested in bodybuilding. They say it is good for building muscle mass. But then I started to get enquiries from men with fetishes, ” The Independent quoted Lamprou.

Even there is no scientific research that proves human breastmilk help in muscle building, many bodybuilders believe it ‘contains several growth hormones, that aids muscle mass’.

Realising there is a huge demand for breastmilk online, she decided to charge €1 (approx. Rs 80) from men per ounce of milk. As of now, she has sold around 500 litres of breastmilk making over €5,000 (approx. Rs 4 lakh).

“I started a Facebook group about it and people approach me on there. I have been made to take tests to ensure I don’t smoke or drink,” Lamprou added saying she now breastfeeds only on demand.

“I have no idea what they do with it but they tell me they consume it,” the mother added, also saying she is on a website where men approach her for breastmilk.

Her husband Alex is apparently quite supportive of this new ‘business’. “He is really cool about it. He is happy as long as I am,” Daily Mail quoted Lamprou. Although she doesn’t know how long she will be carrying out this new business, she did acknowledge that it’s quite “addictive.”

