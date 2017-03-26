Turkey: Porn sounds from loudspeakers leaves everyone wonder ‘how’

How embarrassing it might have been! (Representational image. Source: File Photo) How embarrassing it might have been! (Representational image. Source: File Photo)

A bizarre incident in Turkey has left people offended as well as bemused. After all, how else would people react if the city’s loudspeakers suddenly start playing weird noises from porn clip in the middle of the night?

The obscene soundtrack blasted out of government loudspeakers installed in Kastamonu, a city in Kastamonu province in the northern part of Turkey. While several theories are coming to light as to what caused the improper incident, Tahsin Babas – the mayor of the city – terms it as an act of mischief caused by someone after hacking into the speakers’ frequency. As reported by Daily Mail UK, Babas said, “This immoral and provocative broadcast was nothing to do with our institution. We will take legal action as soon as we can against whoever was responsible for this immoral act.” The mayor, reportedly, even tendered an apology to the citizens for any offense that might have been caused by the disreputable incident.

The police officials have started investigating into the matter and are of the same view as that of the Mayor. One of the officials, reportedly, said that the culprits hacked into the frequencies that are used by the ‘municipal speaker’ because of which the adult sounds were heard only in one area.

However, some social media users are also speculating that municipality workers were behind this as they forgot to turn off the announcement system before playing a porn movie.

