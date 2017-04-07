9-year-old missing boy found under bed after three-hour rampant search

In yet another bizarre incident, a young boy was found hiding under his bed after the police launched a big search operation to find his whereabouts.

ALSO READ | OMG! Saudi doctors find light bulb inside this guy’s stomach after 10 yrs

Josh Dinning — a nine-year-old boy from Dunston, Gateshead — had been reported missing after his mother, Michelle Dinning, couldn’t find him in his bed when she went to wake him up for school. The child was last seen by his parents the previous night when they put him to sleep.

ALSO READ | Can you believe it? Granny uses Rs 80,000 Louis Vuitton bag to carry fresh fish

When Dinning was not seen in his school either, his parents got worried and reported the matter to the police. Dozens of officers were deployed to trace the boy. A helicopter, sniffer dogs and boats were used to make the search operation more effective. Sadly, all the efforts went in sheer vain, as the boy was later found in a cupboard underneath his bed.

The Chronicle quotes Dinning’s elder brother Scott as saying, “I was just sitting outside the house when all of a sudden I heard someone saying, ‘he is here’. Apparently Josh had got into the cabinet under the bed. It’s one of those beds that has sliding doors and somehow he got himself inside and shut the doors.”

Interestingly, the police had checked Dinning’s room earlier as well but failed to spot the boy who was inside his bed’s compartment. As reported by Independent, Dinning was found “hiding in a hidden drawer compartment under his bed” by one of the police officers, and was handed over to his mother.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd