As PM Narendra Modi addresses nation, pub will offer drinks for Rs 31 every time he says ‘Mitron’

Pubs and restaurants announced that they will live telecast the PM's speech on December 31.

When it was announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the nation on New Year’s Eve on December 31, people could not stop wondering what exactly would he would talk about. While many reports suggested that the prime minister may address the nation on 50-day completion of demonetisation– people could not stop wondering what next googly the PM might throw at them.

Along with all the speculations, there war no dearth of humour on social media, for party jokes and memes to wordplay with Modi’s favourite ‘Mitron’ — the list is endless! As Twitter and Facebook flooded with punny jokes, clubs and pubs around the country announced that they would Live telecast the PM’s address. Quite obviously, with all the party and dancing pre-planned, this could not have been missed. The PM also chose the right time to deliver his speech at 7.30 pm, just before everyone hits the dance floor.

However, there is more to all the fun and it’s not online. A popular Delhi pub has decided to have some drinking game while the PM addresses the nation. Every time the PM says the word Mitron on screen, the Social Offline will offer a pint of beer or a shot of liquor for Rs 31 at all their outlets in the capital.

Sharing the quirky message on their Facebook page, the restaurant chain wrote, “Bhaiyon aur behno, get a beer or a shot for Rs. 31* tomorrow…”

As expected the people got way too excited and since it was announced the post has gone viral and shared over 500 times. Someone also got inspired and even made a full Modi word-drinking menu, to choose rightly what to drink whenever he uses a particular word.

With all the buzz it seems people are far more excited and curious about Modi’s speech than the new year has in store for them.

