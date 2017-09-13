Only in Express
  • Pigeon on a bus in Tamil Nadu; conductor fined for not charging ‘bird ticket’

Pigeon on a bus in Tamil Nadu; conductor fined for not charging ‘bird ticket’

In a bizarre incident, a Tamil Nadu bus conductor was sent a memo by the transport department for not issuing a bird ticket for a pigeon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 13, 2017 2:22 pm
conductor fined, pigeon on a bus, conductor fined for not cutting a bird ticket, Pigeon travelling in a bus, Indian express, Indian express news According to the transport department, travellers need to pay a fare for the animals they carry. However, nothing is mentioned about a sole pigeon traveller. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Top News

The increasing pollution and congestion in the air have probably forced birds in India to use public transport instead. However, they may not be aware of the ticket fares they need to pay before travelling. One such ignorant pigeon got a bus conductor of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in trouble. A bus conductor was fined and issued a memo for letting a pigeon travel in his bus without a ticket.

The conductor was caught violating the law when the cops stopped the government bus that was travelling to Ellavadi, a remote tribal village in Tamil Nadu, to check tickets. It was then that the cops saw noticed the pigeon occupying the window (seat?) and also a drunk man having a conversation with it.

The cops immediately turned to the conductor and questioned whether a bird ticket was issued for the pigeon or not. Upset with the answer, they later fined the conductor for not being vigilant and letting an animal travel without a ticket.

As per the rules laid out by the transport department, a conductor should collect one-fourth of the full fare when a passenger is carrying over 30 pigeons at a time, however, according to an official quoted by a TOI report,“The rules don’t mention charging passengers for transporting one pigeon.”

We all hope that this incident will make sure that the bus driver and conductor are more aware of the passengers they ferry. No?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 13: Latest News