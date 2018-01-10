Top News
‘Toilet, Ek Prem Katha’: This photo of a lipstick imprint inside a toilet pot is making people very uncomfortable!

Tweeple put on their Sherlock hats and tried to solve the mystery behind the lipstick mark on the toilet. While one seems to have the answer, others are not very sure how they feel.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 10, 2018 8:39 pm
weird photo, odd photo, lipstick mark photo toilet, funny news, odd news, viral news, indian express, bizarre news Tweeple are trying to understand how did the lipstick mark recah there? (Source: @clawedhumor)
The year has just started and there is no dearth of bizarre and awkward news. While we were still not over with the madness of a man romancing the snow wearing just a ganji and shorts, we came across another whacky thing, thanks to Twitter. Tweeple take their work of presenting shareworthy on Twitterverse very seriously and hence on Wednesday, one user decided to let the world know what he found — a lipstick mark in a toilet!

Yes, the Twitter user, who goes by the handle @ClawedHumor on the microblogging site shared the strangest photo of 2018 — a red lip imprint inside a commode! Well, be prepared once you’ve seen it there is no way how you can unsee it. So brace yourself.

Yes, we feel you. It might make you feel extremely uncomfortable and squeamish but the golden question is how on earth did it reach there! And you are not alone in this. Tweeple too went crazy figuring out how did a lipstick mark reach there, inside a toilet pan. While some still couldn’t get their head straight with the fact, others couldn’t stop making punny and witty remarks about it. Sample these:

And someone tried to access the situation with logic and believes the case is solved! Question is, are you convinced?

What do you think, how did the lipstick mark land there?

