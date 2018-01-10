‘Toilet, Ek Prem Katha’: This photo of a lipstick imprint inside a toilet pot is making people very uncomfortable!

Tweeple are trying to understand how did the lipstick mark recah there? (Source: @clawedhumor) Tweeple are trying to understand how did the lipstick mark recah there? (Source: @clawedhumor)

The year has just started and there is no dearth of bizarre and awkward news. While we were still not over with the madness of a man romancing the snow wearing just a ganji and shorts, we came across another whacky thing, thanks to Twitter. Tweeple take their work of presenting shareworthy on Twitterverse very seriously and hence on Wednesday, one user decided to let the world know what he found — a lipstick mark in a toilet!

Yes, the Twitter user, who goes by the handle @ClawedHumor on the microblogging site shared the strangest photo of 2018 — a red lip imprint inside a commode! Well, be prepared once you’ve seen it there is no way how you can unsee it. So brace yourself.

Yes, we feel you. It might make you feel extremely uncomfortable and squeamish but the golden question is how on earth did it reach there! And you are not alone in this. Tweeple too went crazy figuring out how did a lipstick mark reach there, inside a toilet pan. While some still couldn’t get their head straight with the fact, others couldn’t stop making punny and witty remarks about it. Sample these:

Didn’t need to see this in the morning. 👹 — Puneet Narang (@Pun33tNarang) January 10, 2018

Toilet ek Prem katha😂😂 — Raghibᶻᵉʳᵒ (@RaghibSRKian) January 10, 2018

I really want to hear this story… — Mahesh Senthikumar (@MaheshSenthi) January 10, 2018

Toilet: “I have a girlfriend” — Wizard of Awes (@awescar) January 10, 2018

The toilet was there for her no matter what lol — واحد من الناس (@0o0o0o0mar) January 10, 2018

This must be my boss..I have seen my colleagues kissing his ass. — The Shubham The Sathe (@Mr_iDiotO) January 10, 2018

That poor toilet…. He never consented to her advances… #MeToo — minutemen🇺🇸 again (@votetrump77) January 10, 2018

Ewwwww !! — amit chapdekar (@amitchaps) January 10, 2018

Well at least someone had a wild night. — Anyieth (@sundaymagot) January 10, 2018

And someone tried to access the situation with logic and believes the case is solved! Question is, are you convinced?

Guys it’s from when someone blots their lipstick on tissue paper then it transfers over when they drop the tissue in the toilet. Case solved 🕵🏻‍♀️👍🏼 — 🕸Liberty🕸 (@palisadespark__) January 10, 2018

What do you think, how did the lipstick mark land there?

