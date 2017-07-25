People in Dubai are cooking on pavements as temperature rises to record high

The man cooked the egg without any stove. (Source: fatafeatchannel/Instagram) The man cooked the egg without any stove. (Source: fatafeatchannel/Instagram)

It might be monsoon in India, but several places across the globe are still struggling in the sweltering heat. Temperatures are rising rather rapidly in UAE and there seems to be no respite in the near future. According to a Gulf News report, the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) has stated that the temperature will reach as high as 47 degree Celsius in coastal areas and 49 degree Celsius in internal areas. Reports suggest 90 per cent humidity in many areas. Clearly, there seems to be no end to the woes of the people.

But highlighting best the intensity of the heat and the plight of the people in UAE is a recent video on Instagram. Uploaded by fatafeatchannel, the video shows a man making an omelette in the open sun, without a stove. The temperature was 50 degree Celsius and the man had kept the pan out in the sun for about ten minutes and then broke the egg in it. And believe it or not he did cook the egg, he got a perfect omelette within a few minutes.

Watch the video here.



This is not the first time that people have resorted to such things. Last year in Telangana a woman reportedly from Karimnagar, was seen cooking eggs on the floor outside her residence.

WATCH: A woman cooks eggs on floor at her residence in Karimnagar (Telangana) as heat wave intensifies in statehttp://t.co/B77BHyNHZY — ANI (@ANI_news) April 15, 2016

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd