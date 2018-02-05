Olympian goof-up! Norwegian team’s translation mess-up leaves them with 15,000 eggs!

Planning to use Google Translate? Let’s hope you don’t land up in a eggy situation like the Norwegian Olympic team in South Korea. (Source: Tronderavisa/Twitter) Planning to use Google Translate? Let’s hope you don’t land up in a eggy situation like the Norwegian Olympic team in South Korea. (Source: Tronderavisa/Twitter)

Haven’t most of us – at some point or the other – used Google Translate to understand some text that is written in a different language? Seems like the Norwegian Olympic team, which arrived in Pyeongchang for the Winter Olympics had done the same when they wanted to place an order for eggs. However, a little goof-up while using ‘Google Translate’ left them with 13,500 more eggs than their original order.

According to reports, the incident happened when a conversation was taking place in-between the Norwegian guests and the Korean hosts. Both, not familiar with each other’s language were struggling to communicate and used an online translator to make it easier. Quite amusingly, while the Norway team placed an order of 1,500 eggs it was misunderstood as 15,000 eggs instead.

A picture of the chefs – along with all the extra eggs – was posted on social media explaining the incident. The post read, “The OL camp ordered 1500 eggs through translating through Google Translate. But it was wrong. 15,000 was delivered to the door. We wish good luck and hope that the Norwegian golden hopes are happy – very happy – in eggs.”

OL-leiren bestilte 1500 egg gjennom å oversette via Google Translate. Men det slo feil. 15.000 ble levert på døra. Vi ønsker lykke til og håper at de norske gullhåpene er glade – veldig glade – i egg: 😁 pic.twitter.com/qaWVpq1Xgy — Trønder-Avisa (@tronderavisa) February 3, 2018

It is only when the delivery arrived with half-a-truck loaded with eggs that the goof-up was discovered. “We received half a truck load of eggs,” Stale Johansen, the Team Norway’s chef told RT. “There was no end to the delivery. Absolutely unbelievable,” he added.

Fortunately, the extra 13,500 eggs were returned by the chefs, but they said that the Norwegian athletes, due to their high intake of protein, can still expect a lot egg-wise.

