Cowgirl! When they told her she couldn’t ride a horse, this girl chose to ride cow instead!

The teenager, who works in a dairy farm, tried to ride other cows too but did not succeed.

When people are denied something, they often try to find solace in the next best thing — and there are times when the alternative is extremely bizarre. This is exactly what happened to 11-year-old Hannah Simpson when she was told she could not ride a horse as it was very expensive. But an undeterred Simpson figured out a way around, and replaced her equestrian wishes with the second-best available option — she chose to ride a cow!

We have heard about bull riding and it being termed as one of the world’s most dangerous sports, we’ve also heard of bullock cart races, but cow riding – including jumping hurdles – is definitely unique. “Now 18, Simpson and her seven-year-old Swiss Brown ‘best friend’ Lilac have become a regular sight on their daily rides on the outskirts of the South Island town of Invercargill, in New Zealand’s deep south,” says a Guardian report.

The young instructor and rider taught the bovine to jump and said Lilac could now scale obstacles up to 1.4m high – although only when she feels like it. “She is a cow and I can’t expect her to ride like a horse. Without a bit of prodding, she wouldn’t really do anything, she has a very chilled-out nature,” the report added.

Simpson, who always loved the idea of jumping on a horseback, thought it would be cool to try and teach Lilac. “Lilac was always jumping out of the cow shed when she was young so I think she likes it, too. We started her off with stepping over logs and it just got bigger and bigger.”

She also added that the bovine beauty does not like going up and down the hill but a walk down by the bush and long river swim is enjoyed by her.

The crazy riding business began after Simpson was dared by her brother to jump on Lilac when she was just six months old. She says the animal was okay and they continued the rides. She agrees that she tried riding other cows but failed and claimed Lilac was “special” as they grew up together. Though the hearty animal has thrown her off on many occasions and did not like the idea of a saddle, Simpson enjoys riding on her best friend even though she now owns a horse.

